Two more arrests made in Meridian child’s death

Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August 7, 2021.
Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August 7, 2021.(Brown Family)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police announced that two more arrests have been made in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown.

MPD said Lakendra Campbell and Domanetrus Camper were both apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and Meridian Special Operations Unit Wednesday.

Lakendra Campbell is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy'kerioun Brown.
Lakendra Campbell is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy'kerioun Brown.(Meridian Police Dept.)
Domanetrus Camper is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy'kerioun Brown.
Domanetrus Camper is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy'kerioun Brown.(Meridian Police Dept.)

Campbell and Camper are charged with second-degree murder. Brown was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while he was in his living room on the morning of Aug. 7, 2021.

Meridian Police held a news conference Sept. 8, 2022, to announce the first arrests in the case, more than a year after the crime happened.

