Attempted rape suspect identified by company work shirt he was wearing, police say

Police charged Christian Nugent, 30, with attempted rape after they say they identified him by...
Police charged Christian Nugent, 30, with attempted rape after they say they identified him by his work shirt on surveillance video.(Action News 5/MPD)
By Shyra Sherfield and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man wanted in an attempted rape that was foiled by residents in Tennessee over the weekend is now behind bars after he was allegedly identified by the work shirt he was wearing.

Records dug up by WMC also show he’s a registered sex offender.

On Sept. 10, a tourist was walking on Tennessee Street in Memphis around 4 a.m. when a man, who was later identified as 30-year-old Christian Nugent, walked up behind her with his pants down and genitals exposed, according to an affidavit.

The victim told investigators Nugent took her to the ground and ripped her clothing.

As the victim tried to fight him off, a few residents in the area came outside and yelled at Nugent, causing him to run away.

A Downtown Memphis man stops an attempted Assault on a woman

Surveillance cameras in the area captured the incident. The video reportedly showed Nugent wearing a company shirt with a logo which police said assisted in his arrest.

Nugent met with investigators on Sept. 13 and allegedly admitted to being in the area that day and speaking to a woman. Police said he identified himself from the video but denied assaulting the victim, the affidavit said.

Police said Nugent has been charged with criminal attempted rape. He has a bond set at $40,000.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August...
3rd, 4th suspects charged in Meridian child’s death
Meridian Public School District Tuesday released a more detailed statement about the...
Meridian Public Schools addresses fight, threats that led to game cancellation
The Wildcats held practice on Tuesday as they get ready for their first home game of the season.
MHS football's John Douglass reacts to game's cancellation
Many customers were sad when the Old Farm Beef House closed its doors in Meridian a couple of...
Diamond Jim’s & Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House sneak peek
Alexis Renee Rivas, 28.
Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.

Latest News

Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
A tentative deal has been reached with union freight train workers and management. (CNN, POOL,...
Rail strike averted with tentative deal
Erin Christensen, 38, was charged for ND Game & Fish violations, tampering with evidence and...
Woman arrested for taking raccoon into a bar, officials say
President Joe Biden delivered remarks at a summit designed to “counter the corrosive effects of...
LIVE: Biden delivers keynote at United We Stand Summit