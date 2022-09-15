Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old

Makallie Durham
Makallie Durham(Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office says a babysitter is responsible for the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Deputies were called to a home on County Road 380 in Corinth on Tuesday evening where a small child was found unresponsive.

The boy was rushed to the hospital. Investigators also found an 11-month-old girl who had several injuries.

Both children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, and the boy later died.

The 11-month-old remains at the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators found that the two children were in the care of a babysitter, later identified as 23-year-old Makallie Durham.

Deputies say Durham had a misdemeanor warrant out of Corinth.

Durham is charged with capital murder and felony child abuse.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August...
3rd, 4th suspects charged in Meridian child’s death
Meridian Public School District Tuesday released a more detailed statement about the...
Meridian Public Schools addresses fight, threats that led to game cancellation
Many customers were sad when the Old Farm Beef House closed its doors in Meridian a couple of...
Diamond Jim’s & Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House sneak peek
The Wildcats held practice on Tuesday as they get ready for their first home game of the season.
MHS football's John Douglass reacts to game's cancellation
Alexis Renee Rivas, 28.
Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.

Latest News

West Alabama superintendents discuss new graduation requirements
West Alabama superintendents discuss new graduation requirements
Meridian City Council approves security for Meridian Public School District
Meridian City Council approves security for Meridian Public School District
Bad wreck sends child and two adults to the hospital.
Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident
(L) Sierra Inscoe | (R) Carson Sistrunk
Nashville woman accused of murdering Rankin Co. man she met through social media
The movie, Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis, was written and directed by...
Mississippi-made movie to premiere at Meridian’s Temple Theatre