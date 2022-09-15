Can we ask for better weather?

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Thursday! Another very beautiful day is ahead of us this week. We have dealt with highs in the mid to upper 80s for most of the week and that will be the case again today. Overnight lows are in the lower 60s. There was a slight chill in the air as we got out the door this morning. It will be another great day to get out and enjoy. Picture perfect picnic weather I must add.

Update on the Tropics:

We now have our 6th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Tropical Storm Fiona formed in the Atlantic and is currently moving west. We will continue to watch TS Fiona even though it is not expected to reach hurricane status over the next 5 days. TS Fiona is not impacted the U.S. as of now.

