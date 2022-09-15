Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident

Bad wreck sends child and two adults to the hospital.
Bad wreck sends child and two adults to the hospital.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A child and two adults are in critical condition following a head-on collision Thursday morning in Lauderdale County.

It happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Aycock Rd. in the Zero Community. The two cars collided in the 800 block. A one-year-old child, his mother and the woman driving the other car were all airlifted to area hospitals and eventually to Jackson.

“One vehicle was occupied by just the driver. The other vehicle had the driver and also a one-year-old baby. All three individuals were injured severely,” Calhoun said.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the scene.

