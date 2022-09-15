City of Meridian Arrest Report September 15, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 5:11 PM on September 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 18th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 12:35 PM on September 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:22 PM on September 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 54thAvenue. One residence and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.