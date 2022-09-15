City of Meridian Arrest Report September 15, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
MATTHEW C CHANEY19931716 18TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ARCARDIUS HEARN20022622 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 5:11 PM on September 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 18th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 12:35 PM on September 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:22 PM on September 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 54thAvenue. One residence and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

