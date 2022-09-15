City of Meridian Arrest Report September 15, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss.
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|MATTHEW C CHANEY
|1993
|1716 18TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|ARCARDIUS HEARN
|2002
|2622 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 5:11 PM on September 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 18th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 12:35 PM on September 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:22 PM on September 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 54thAvenue. One residence and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
