Fall ‘arrives’ next week, but the cooler air will Leave

We’ve enjoyed some cooler than average weather this week, but changes are coming. The less humid / refreshingly cool air mass will soon be replaced with a muggier / warmer one. You won’t notice it too much on Thursday since dew points will remain somewhat low & temps will be seasonable (upper 80s). However, by the weekend, dew points will climb well into the 60s and temps will hover near 90 degrees.

Then, next week, an upper-level ridge of high pressure will slide over our region. This will only enhance the hotter weather pattern for our area. The irony is that we had a chance to enjoy fall-like weather the week before fall officially arrives. Yet, once we flip the switch to jump into fall... summer-like weather will be stubborn and decide not to leave. Highs will climb into the low ( to possibly mid) 90s next week... so make sure to keep your summer clothes handy.

As for rain, it’ll remain hard to find through next week. So, you’ll also have to water your grass regularly because Mother Nature will not help any time soon.

Tracking the Tropics

We have a new tropical cyclone that we’re watching closely in the Atlantic. Go to our hurricane page for more details about its intensity and track.

