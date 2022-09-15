Game of the Week Preview: Rockets using confidence from last Friday’s win

Neshoba Central is using confidence gained from last week heading into their game against Holmes County Central.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Growing pains were the story of the first two weeks for the Rockets. They went 0-2 to start the season until they got their first win of the year over Forest Hill in a 51-0 shutout last week.

This season is already off to a different start than last year. Neshoba Central’s veteran team went 12-1 on the season only dropping the North State Championship.

Getting two back to back losses to start the season off to Olive Branch and to West Lauderdale was a big wake up call for the Rockets and sophomore quarterback Will Williams.

Williams has had the help of senior wide receivers like Elijah Ruffin who has some more experience when it comes to reading the opposing teams defense. When he can he will give Williams tips to help him grow.

But the biggest aid to the Rockets was finally getting a win. It became a sigh of relief.

Ruffin said, “It was a big confidence boost cause you know losing those first two games we thought we were going to win kind of brought us down a bit but that helped pick us back up again.”

“We gained a lot of confidence offensively and defensively,” said senior linebacker Beau Holley. “The o-line is doing really well the running backs are doing well. Defense, everyone’s done well. We’ve put up points so.”

Neshoba Central will host Holmes County Central on Friday at 7:30 p.m. This will be WTOK’s Game of the Week.

Before the game kicks off the Rockets will recognize the 2022 5A girls basketball state champions with a ring presentation. The ceremony is set to take place at 7 p.m.

