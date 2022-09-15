Jackson’s boil water notice lifted

City, state and federal leaders meet to discuss Jackson's ongoing water crisis.
City, state and federal leaders meet to discuss Jackson's ongoing water crisis.(Melissa Faith Payne/City of Jackson)
By Anthony Warren
Sep. 15, 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At a press conference Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced the state-imposed boil water notice in Jackson could be been lifted.

The notice has been in place since July 29, and was put in place due to high levels of turbidity in water samples collected.

“On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health officially began testing water quality. We can now announce we have restored clean water to the city of Jackson,” he said. “The boil water advisory can be lifted for all those who rely on Jackson’s water system.”

Minutes later, the city announced on its social media page that the notice had been lifted for all water customers, per the MSDH.

Reeves provided an update on efforts to address Jackson’s water crisis at a press conference Thursday.

Reeves was joined by Stephen McCraney, executive director, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, and Jim Craig, senior deputy and director, Mississippi State Department of Health.

The city’s tap water emergency reached a boiling point on August 29, when Pearl River flooding overwhelmed an already fragile main treatment plant.

It caused many of Jackson’s faucets to deliver barely - if any - water.

Days later, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Jackson, enabling the state to tap into critical resources to respond to the crisis.

By September 2, FEMA reported it had distributed 2.8 million bottles of water in Jackson.

“Together, we have built a strong coalition to respond to the crisis,” Governor Tate Reeves said at the time. “I’m incredibly appreciative to all the folks who are working together to help those in need.”

As of September 15, Jackson city leaders have reported stable pressure at its O.B. Curtis Water Treatment facility.

