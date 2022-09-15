Meridian City Council approves security for Meridian Public School District

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After last week’s security threats, on September ninth at Meridian High School during a morning pep rally. The Superintendent for Meridian Public Schools thought it was time to get the city’s police department involved in future public events.

Both the city council and police department said it was time to take control of the situation.

“We’ve agreed that if police that are off duty are asked to work for the meridian public school district. They will be allowed to do that. The city school district will pay for that they will supervise them at that point. The police chief says that she is in favor of this. She has no objections, so that is where we are right now,” said Ward 1 City Councilman, Dr. George Thomas.

Police officers at future events will be all volunteer based, which means that there will not be a lack of officers on any shift.

