Meridian School Board approves added security

The Meridian School Board Thursday approved moving forward with additional security for public...
The Meridian School Board Thursday approved moving forward with additional security for public events.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian School Board Thursday approved moving forward with additional security for public events. At a special called meeting, members agreed on more police officer visibility and having staff well-trained, with years of experience.

News 11 spoke with Pastor Gary Houston, a former school board member, who has supported more security at the schools.

“During my tenure on the school board, I often talked about how we need to increase security. Add more opportunity for presence, and to hear this today, just enhances what we’re able to do. We’re making sure that any event is secure, and that the community knows the school district has this well in control, so that’s important. Having that presence makes a big difference,” said Houston.

The added security will go into effect Friday, Sept. 16.

