Mississippi-made movie to premiere at Meridian’s Temple Theatre

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A movie about the death of explorer and politician Meriwether Lewis will make its regional premiere at the Temple Theatre Saturday and Sunday.

The movie, Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis, was written and directed by Mississippi native Clarke Richey and filmed in Tishomingo County. Its cast includes Philadelphia native Marcus Dupree and John Schneider, who starred as Beau on The Dukes of Hazzard.

The cast of Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis includes John Schneider and Marcus Dupree. (Six Shooter Studios)

Showings at the Temple start at 2 p.m. each day. Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students.

Here’s a synopsis of the movie:

In 1809, famed American explorer Meriwether Lewis (Evan Williams) died of gunshot wounds at Grinder’s Stand on the Natchez Trace, an isolated wilderness road connecting Nashville, Tenn., to Natchez, Miss. Did the Governor of Upper Louisiana commit suicide as history reports or was his end far more sinister? In this mystery/thriller from writer/director Clark Richey, competing versions of Lewis’ death are imagined by ornithologist Alexander Wilson (Billy Slaughter), an agent of Thomas Jefferson and a friend to Lewis, during an interview with Priscilla Grinder (Amye Gousset), the only supposed witness to the explorer’s final night alive, and a tense encounter with her husband Robert (Sonny Marinelli).

