Mummified body found in bathtub of burglarized Arizona home

A mummified body was found inside a home being burglarized over the weekend.
A mummified body was found inside a home being burglarized over the weekend.(File image courtesy: Bullhead City Police Dept.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify a mummified body found by police in the bathtub of a northwestern Arizona home as they investigated a burglary.

Bullhead City police said officers responding to a burglary in progress around 3:30 a.m. Saturday discovered 65-year-old Christine Lee Walters rummaging through items inside the house.

They said there were pry marks on the door, indicating forced entry into the home, and that Walters had been going inside for days and taking clothing, purses and other items she allegedly planned to sell online.

Police said officers searched the house and found the body in the tub in a natural mummified state, which occurs when a corpse is exposed to very dry conditions that slow typical decomposition.

Police said Walters told officers she didn’t know the body was in the house.

It’s unknown how long the body was in the bathtub. Neighbors told police they believed that the house was vacant and that the homeowner may have moved away because they hadn’t been seen for about a year.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office was trying to determine the cause of death.

Detectives found the homeowner’s birth certificate, credit cards, driver’s license and income tax paperwork during searches of Walters’ home and vehicle. She booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of burglary. Police said they are seeking additional charges after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in her possession.

It was unclear Thursday if Walters has a lawyer who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August...
3rd, 4th suspects charged in Meridian child’s death
Meridian Public School District Tuesday released a more detailed statement about the...
Meridian Public Schools addresses fight, threats that led to game cancellation
The Wildcats held practice on Tuesday as they get ready for their first home game of the season.
MHS football's John Douglass reacts to game's cancellation
Many customers were sad when the Old Farm Beef House closed its doors in Meridian a couple of...
Diamond Jim’s & Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House sneak peek
Alexis Renee Rivas, 28.
Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.

Latest News

Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks
Brittany Paz, a Connecticut lawyer hired by Jones to testify about his companies’ workings,...
Infowars rep returns to stand in Sandy Hook hoax trial
Tatiana Laborde, managing director of SAMU First Response, talks about the migrants who were...
Migrants shipped to Naval Observatory didn't understand where they were, advocate says