Man’s stolen SUV held as evidence indefinitely for homicide investigation: ‘My car is in jail’

A Nebraska man says his car is not being released to him due to a homicide investigation. (Souce: WOWT)
By Mike McKnight and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/(Gray News) - A man in Nebraska says he is frustrated that he cannot get his stolen car back even after it has been found.

Sean Yakopec said he feels victimized by two crimes as his car was stolen, but now it’s being held as evidence for an unsolved homicide investigation.

WOWT reports Yakopec’s 2022 Kia Sportage is currently sitting at the city impound, but he can’t see or touch it.

“[It’s] like my car is in jail, and I feel like I didn’t do anything wrong for it,” Yakopec said.

Impound lot manager Reggie Johnson said the vehicle is on a homicide and auto theft hold for the Omaha Police Department.

The homicide investigation is from two weeks ago and remains unsolved, but detectives are holding Yakopec’s Sportage as it is possibly involved in the crime.

“They want to use it as evidence. I don’t understand why they want to keep the car when they can just take pictures of it, take fingerprints, do whatever they need to and give me the car back,” Yakopec said.

Omaha police said they couldn’t reveal details of the murder investigation, but a recovered car has to be held as evidence in a murder case — often through trial.

“Some defense attorneys will ask to see the vehicle to physically prove this was the vehicle used in the case being investigated,” Officer Chris Gordon said.

With a broken window and a hacked ignition, all Yakopec currently has from his Kia are the keys. He said he would like to retrieve sunglasses and a few personal items from the recovered stolen car.

“They have to do an investigation; forensics prints and all of that. If you go back and touch that car, you’ve compromised it,” Johnson said.

Omaha police said a recovered stolen vehicle possibly used in a homicide isn’t completely untouchable.

“It’s possible to release those smaller items, but the vehicle has to stay with us,” Gordon said.

But with no arrests and a trial that’s nowhere in sight — for how long?

“I put my savings into this car, and I have nothing to show for it now,” Yakopec said.

Yet his car payments are still due.

While his vehicle with just 10,000 miles is on hold and sits behind the locked fence at the impound lot, Yakopec said that even though he’s been told there’s little damage, he’s been talking to his insurance company about totaling out the vehicle.

And while insurance payments for a rental car might end in about two weeks, Yakopec said his patience on the release of his Kia has already run out.

“It’s easier for my mental health to just be done with the car,” he said.

Authorities said the shooting death of Alon Reed, 19, remains an active investigation. Any tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect can earn up to a $2,500 reward through Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August...
3rd, 4th suspects charged in Meridian child’s death
Meridian Public School District Tuesday released a more detailed statement about the...
Meridian Public Schools addresses fight, threats that led to game cancellation
The Wildcats held practice on Tuesday as they get ready for their first home game of the season.
MHS football's John Douglass reacts to game's cancellation
Many customers were sad when the Old Farm Beef House closed its doors in Meridian a couple of...
Diamond Jim’s & Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House sneak peek
Alexis Renee Rivas, 28.
Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.

Latest News

Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
A tentative deal has been reached with union freight train workers and management. (CNN, POOL,...
Rail strike averted with tentative deal
Erin Christensen, 38, was charged for ND Game & Fish violations, tampering with evidence and...
Woman arrested for taking raccoon into a bar, officials say
President Joe Biden delivered remarks at a summit designed to “counter the corrosive effects of...
LIVE: Biden delivers keynote at United We Stand Summit