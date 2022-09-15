Nashville woman accused of murdering Rankin Co. man she met through social media

(L) Sierra Inscoe | (R) Carson Sistrunk
(L) Sierra Inscoe | (R) Carson Sistrunk(WDAM/Family)
By Josh Carter
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WDAM) - A woman from Nashville, Tennessee, has been charged with the murder of a missing Rankin County man after, police say, the two formed a relationship online and planned to meet up.

Carson Sistrunk, 24, was reported missing on Tuesday, September 6.

According to Jefferson Davis County Coroner Debra Johnson, Sistrunk’s body was found last week. His manner of death is still pending, she said.

WDAM reports that his body was discovered at an oil well site by a worker who noticed tire tracks. Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland said Sistrunk had been shot.

Sierra Inscoe, 20, was arrested by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents in Jones County on Sunday. The agency issued a warrant for her arrest for a felony taking of a motor vehicle charge out of Rankin County.

Strickland said Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s murder after being stopped by an officer last week while she was driving a vehicle that belonged to Sistrunk.

According to law enforcement officers, Sistrunk and Inscoe had been communicating online and planned to one day meet in person.

Inscoe was denied bond during her initial court appearance Wednesday. She is being charged with murder in Jefferson Davis County, and is currently being held at the Rankin County Detention Center.

