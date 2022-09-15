Ryan Reynolds gets a colonoscopy on camera for PSA

Ryan Reynolds got a colonoscopy on camera for a PSA.
Ryan Reynolds got a colonoscopy on camera for a PSA.(CNN/YouTube)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ryan Reynolds is used to being on camera, but this is a little different.

The actor allowed a video crew to film his colonoscopy screening.

“It’s not every day that you can raise awareness about something that will most definitely save lives,” Reynolds said.

And he’s right; more people under 50 are getting diagnosed with colorectal cancer now than they were a decade ago.

In fact, there are new guidelines lowering the age of colon screening from 50 to 45.

A colonoscopy involves using a tiny camera to look through the colon for small growths called polyps that can turn cancerous.

The doctor found a small one during Reynolds’ procedure. When he gave the actor the news, he said: “This was potentially life-saving for you. This is exactly why you do this.”

The American Cancer Society estimates more than 150,000 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August...
3rd, 4th suspects charged in Meridian child’s death
Meridian Public School District Tuesday released a more detailed statement about the...
Meridian Public Schools addresses fight, threats that led to game cancellation
Many customers were sad when the Old Farm Beef House closed its doors in Meridian a couple of...
Diamond Jim’s & Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House sneak peek
The Wildcats held practice on Tuesday as they get ready for their first home game of the season.
MHS football's John Douglass reacts to game's cancellation
Alexis Renee Rivas, 28.
Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.

Latest News

Police in South Carolina say Joy Lynne Lashway and Kimberly Diane McCall have been charged in...
Police: 2 women facing cruelty charges after putting icepacks in child’s clothes at day care
The movie, Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis, was written and directed by...
Mississippi-made movie to premiere at Meridian’s Temple Theatre
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukraine’s president: Mass grave found in recaptured city
Catherine Leavy, 37, was arrested at her home in Westfield, Massachusetts. (Source: Gray News)
Woman charged with bomb threat against children’s hospital