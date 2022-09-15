SBA approves Gov. Reeves’ request for assistance due to Jackson water crisis

SBA approves Gov. Reeves’ request for assistance due to Jackson water crisis
SBA approves Gov. Reeves’ request for assistance due to Jackson water crisis(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for assistance for businesses impacted by the Jackson water crisis.

Many businesses within Hinds County, including the capital city, have experienced economic losses due to water pressure issues following the Pearl River flooding.

With little to no running water throughout the city, businesses could not serve, clean, cool, or sanitize, forcing them to either suffer losses or temporarily shut down.

“These low-interest loans will go a long way to support our Jackson businesses and help them make it through the ongoing water crisis,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I’m committed to ensuring that we both restore clean water to the city and relieve the burdens of this crisis for Jacksonians.”

Businesses in Hinds County and the following contiguous counties are eligible to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Claiborne, Copiah, Madison, Rankin, Simpson, Warren, and Yazoo.

According to the press release, these loans help small businesses and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster.

The loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Public School District Tuesday released a more detailed statement about the...
Meridian Public Schools addresses fight, threats that led to game cancellation
Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August...
Two more arrests made in Meridian child’s death
The Wildcats held practice on Tuesday as they get ready for their first home game of the season.
MHS football's John Douglass reacts to game's cancellation
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 13, 2022
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Latest News

The 6th named storm of the season
T.D #7 is now Tropical Storm Fiona
The fall-like weather will soon be replaced
Fall ‘arrives’ next week, but the cooler air will Leave
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?
Meridian Community College hosts blood drive
Meridian Community College hosts blood drive
Diamond Jim’s & Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House sneak peek
Diamond Jim’s & Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House sneak peek