From small town to a national stage, locals share support of Chapel Hart

Poplarville natives win the heart of Mississippians
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You may have seen three familiar faces on your screen.

Chapel Hart, a group with humble beginnings, earned their spot on America’s Got Talent, but their journey there didn’t happen overnight.

“Probably two years ago. It was during COVID-19, and there was a lot of musicians and artists struggling for a place to play. Fortunately, we were able to give them an opportunity at the Whiskey Bar,” said Mary Catherine Scriber.

Scriber said the trio performed at her bar often. She describes the group as her family and tells WLOX everything fell into place as soon as they met.

Chapel Hart even filmed their known music video for their song “You Can Have Him, Jolene” at Whiskey Bar.

“It means so much to me to see three woman from Mississippi who are so talented make it to the national stage,” said Scriber.

Scriber isn’t alone. Chapel Hart’s fan base continues to stand with them 100% of the way.

“They won our hearts long, long ago. There was something magical. We just kind of knew that there was something special about them and they were going to do great things,” said Trisha Lyerla.

“Their biggest issue was being seen. They would play a lot of places and would bring a lot of people. Now, the Nashville audience they’re going to get from America’s Got Talent,” said Ronnie Tallent.

Chapel Hart’s discography features original country-style tunes. A fiery performance of “You Can Have Him, Jolene” earned the group the Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent.

They wrapped up AGT’s finale with a loving salute to the country.

“American Pride” delivered an encouraging message of unity across all boards.

“That’s how they truly feel about their country, their city, their family. I was just in awe. They’ve got the drive. They’ve got the talent, and they’ve got the heart,” said Lyerla.

Many in the Magnolia State will root for Chapel Hart, one song at a time.

The group ultimately finished fifth overall in the contest.

Chapel Hart will share the stage with Darius Rucker on Saturday at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

In Biloxi, Chapel Hart is performing at the Ground Zero Blues Club and Restaurant on Nov. 30.

