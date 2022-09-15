T.D #7 is now Tropical Storm Fiona

The 6th named storm of the season
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The National Hurricane Center upgraded what was Tropical Depression #7 to Tropical Storm Fiona on Wednesday night. At the time it was upgraded, its max sustained winds were estimated to be near 50 mph.

It’s still over the Central Atlantic, but it’s expected to impact the Leeward Islands by Friday into Saturday. From there, it could bring impacts to Puerto Rico this weekend and potentially Hispaniola Sunday into Monday as it moves on a more westward track.

A turn to the North then Northeast is possible. Some of the latest forecast models are coming into an agreement about a turn to the north by early next week. However, as of this point, it’s important for you to stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. A lot could change with Fiona in terms of track and intensity over the next few days.

