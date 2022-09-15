West Alabama superintendents discuss new graduation requirements

Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama State Board of Education expressed its approval for a plan that would add requirements for high school graduation. It plans to take an official vote in November.

News 11 spoke with two of our West Alabama school districts about what these changes mean for their students in the future.

“I think it’s great. We want our students to have a college and career-ready diploma. We support the initiative in which the state superintendent is proposing,” said Choctaw County Superintendent Dorothy Banks.

Whether it’s seeking a college diploma or going straight into the workforce, the state board of education is trying to ensure its students are ready for their life after high school. New career-ready benchmark requirements will need to be met before students are handed a diploma.

Marengo County Superintendent Luke Hallmark believes this will be beneficial to all students.

“Not every kid is going to a four-year college and getting a college degree. So, why have a target of sending everyone to college when there are some kids out there that say I really want to become a welder, or I really want to become a cosmetologist, some career tech program. They can find this while there in high school and they can go right into it instead of going off to maybe a larger college and realizing this isn’t for me. So, it allows you to kind of pinpoint students to get them career-oriented or get them directed into what career they may want,” said Hallmark

The state can help set up certain programs, but the districts will have to sustain the programs financially.

“Small rural systems like mine. One of the first things that come to our attention is it going to cost a lot of money to have it implemented. And just looking it over, looking over a lot of the indicators it really isn’t but we’ll just wait and see because it’s still some years down the road before it will be fully implicated,” said Hallmark.

And years down the road is right, the class of 2028 would be the first group of students to meet the requirement for their diploma. But some school districts like Choctaw County already have some career-ready courses and assessments as an option, but not a requirement, for their students.

“Implementing a district-wide as I mentioned before JAG program and additional CTE courses for our students, our students participating in dual enrollment opportunities, and we have strong relationships with the military for students not interested in going to college,” said Banks.

The requirements are not officially set in stone. A public comment period is set to end on October 23rd and then the Board will decide whether to adopt the changes in November.

