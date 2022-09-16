$10,000 Mega Millions prize still unclaimed

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery said Friday a $10,000 Mega Millions prize on a ticket for the July 15 drawing was sold at Russell Chevron in Lauderdale County and it’s still unclaimed. If you ever bought a ticket there, you should check it. The ticket expires Jan. 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Friday, Sept. 16, Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $256 million with a cash value of approximately $137.4 million. The Saturday, Sept. 17, Powerball jackpot is an estimated $225 million with a cash value of approximately $122.7 million.

The lottery also announced a winner for the $358,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot from Thursday’s drawing. The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35, and the winning ticket was bought at Pomp and Bees on Hwy. 11 South in Poplarville. The jackpot for the Saturday, Sept. 17, Mississippi Match 5 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

It’s always important for players to retain their tickets and check the numbers after each drawing. Several large prizes from this summer’s drawings are just waiting to be claimed. Even if the jackpot is not hit, big wins are still possible. Powerball® outstanding prizes:

· $500,000: A winning ticket for the Aug. 13 drawing was sold at Broadway Mart on South Broadway, McComb. Ticket expires Feb. 9, 2023.

· $50,000: A winning ticket for the Aug. 17 drawing was sold at Sprint Mart #124 on Lakeland Drive, Jackson. Ticket expires Feb. 13, 2023.

Mega Millions® outstanding prizes:

· $10,000: A winning ticket for the July 15 drawing was sold at Russell Chevron #21 on Russell Mt. Gilead Road in Meridian. Ticket expires Jan. 11, 2023.

· $10,000: A winning ticket for the Aug. 9 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7573 on Alexander Road, Holly Springs. Ticket expires Feb. 5, 2023.

· $10,000: A winning ticket for the Sept. 6 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7566 on Jackson Avenue, Oxford. Ticket expires March 5, 2023.

· $10,000: A winning ticket for the Sept. 13 drawing was sold at Clark Oil on Hwy. 90, Bay St. Louis. Ticket expires March 12, 2023.

