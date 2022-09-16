Chapel Hart talks about national competition show ending

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The finale for America’s Got Talent was Wednesday night and Mississippi favorites’ Chapel Hart placed fifth in the top five list of competitors this season.

The country music trio had been fan favorites all season long as they rallied audiences together with their original songs and southern charm.

The Popularville natives are so grateful to their fans and are eager to see what the future holds for the group.

“We can not say thank you enough to everybody who supported us through our AGT journey and thank y’all so much. We just hope that we can just take that AGT experience, bond, love and elevate it to the next level. We are just excited about the future for Chapel Hart and Chapel Hart fans,” said Danica Hart of Chapel Hart.

Chapel Hart is currently on tour and is scheduled to perform right here in Meridian on Friday, December 16th at 7:30 p.m. at the MSU Riley Center.

Tickets are currently on sale now. The group says they are so glad to be able to come back to the Queen City for a show.

“I kind of feel like at this point Meridian has become one of our second homes because we have many. I was going to say anytime we come to Meridian the support is out of this world. Like Trea said it has become a second home. It feels like family there now. When you show up to a city and it feels like a hometown, you’re in the right place,” said Chapel Hart.

If you would like more information on how to get your tickets, please check out MSU Riley Center’s website.

