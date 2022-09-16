City of Meridian Arrest Report September 16, 2022

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DENNIS R PALMER19661803 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS X 2
YEHUDI G SIMS19884105 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the calls.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bad wreck sends child and two adults to the hospital.
Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident
(L) Sierra Inscoe | (R) Carson Sistrunk
Nashville woman accused of murdering Rankin Co. man she met through social media
Makallie Durham
Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old
Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August...
3rd, 4th suspects charged in Meridian child’s death
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 15, 2022

Latest News

Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 16, 2022
(L) Sierra Inscoe | (R) Carson Sistrunk
Nashville woman accused of murdering Rankin Co. man she met through social media
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 15, 2022
Makallie Durham
Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old