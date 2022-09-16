City of Meridian Arrest Report September 16, 2022
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DENNIS R PALMER
|1966
|1803 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS X 2
|YEHUDI G SIMS
|1988
|4105 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the calls.
