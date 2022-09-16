Crimenet 09_15_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Marquita Qwanta McCoy.

McCoy is a 39-year-old Black female who is approximately 5′ 4″ in height and weighs 140 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where she was originally convicted of the crime of possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where McCoy can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

