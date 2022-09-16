Memorial service for Edgar H. Morrison will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 1:00 PM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with The Reverend A. Austin McGehee officiating. A private burial will be held at Magnolia cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Edgar Morrison, age 99 of Meridian passed away peacefully at his home.

Edgar graduated from Meridian High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Mississippi. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Episcopal were he served as a warden and on the vestry for 11 years. He was a President of the Standard Drug Company and worked in the wholesale drug business for 33 years.

Survivors include his children, Robert V. Morrison and Eve M. Morrison; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Robbie Lucille Morrison; parents Ernest and Rosalie Morrison; brothers, Ernest E. Morrison (Harriett) and infant brother, Ernest A. Morrison, Jr.

The family ask memorial donations be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church or Alzheimer’s Association, in honor of Mr. Morrison.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 12:45 PM in the Parish Hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

