Fall is exactly 1 week away, but it won’t feel like it soon

The countdown is on for the start of fall. In one week, we’ll turn the page to a new season. We got a small dose of fall this week, but this weekend will feel more like late summer. Dew points are now back in the 60s, and they’ll climb into the mid 60s by Sunday. So, expect more humid conditions in the days ahead.

Temps will hover around the average between Friday and Sunday with highs near 90 degrees. However, next week, an upper-level ridge of high pressure (or heat dome) will build into our region. This will lead to temps climbing above average into the low-mid 90s most of next week. So, the kick-off to fall on Thursday, Sept. 22nd will feel more like the kick-off to summer.

As for rain, don’t count on any for a long while. High pressure will help suppress rain in our area.

Tracking the Tropics

We’re closely watching Fiona. It’s expected to struggle in its intensity in the short term, but confidence is low on how strong it’ll become past the next 48 hours. Its intensity is dependent on its path, and its intensity will also have an influence on how soon it recurves to the north. A weaker storm will drift more west before possibly recurving north, but a stronger system is more likely to recurve sooner....keeping it out of the Gulf.

So, there are still many uncertainties. Yet, know that our Storm Team 11 is watching it, and we’ll keep you all posted.

