By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
A memorial service celebrating the life of Marie Robertson Eckman will begin at 2:00 PM Monday, September 19, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Reverend Paul Raley officiating. A private family interment will be held at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Eckman, 50, of Meridian, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Ochsner Rush Hospital in Meridian surrounded by her loving family.

Marie was well known for her kind and considerate personality. She was a lady who was willing to help anyone in any situation. She was loved by all who knew her. Marie enjoyed going to races at Whynot Motor Speedway, camping, and especially loved spending time with her family and friends. She formerly served as the Minister of Music at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church in the Zero Community. She worked as a Parts Clerk at Carquest and New South Ford for many years.

Mrs. Marie is survived by her Significant other, McArthur “Booger” Urston; her sisters, Kathy Robinson (Andy), Nancy Dean (Jeff), and Rita Johnson (Tim). One niece, Pam Symonds (Daniel); her nephews, Addison Dean (Mai), and Jake Dean; great-nephews, Brendan Robinson, Dylan Dean, Kylar Dean; and her four-legged, fur baby, Dixie.

Marie is preceded in death by her father, Barton Leon Robertson, and her mother, Mary E. Price Robertson.

Mrs. Eckman’s family suggests memorials be made as donations to The American Stroke Association, the American Heart Association, or to the American Diabetes Association in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Mrs. Eckman’s family will receive guests from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM prior to funeral rites in the chapel.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

