Marriage License September 9-15, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Joseph Andrew Shirley, Jr., 24; Enterprise, MS and Natalie Kaye Jadzinski, 22; Meridian, MS
Colby Dane Ethridge, 25; Collinsville, MS and Harley Grace Thomas, 22; Noxapater, MS
Timothy Eligh Clayton, 23; Meridian, MS and Jasmine Tydesha Jackson, 22; Meridian, MS
Aaron Loeis Fortin, 34; Enterprise, MS and Maggie Elizabeth Reed (Watson), 31; Louisville, MS
Ladale Hunter Cockrell, 26; Bailey, MS and Taylor Nicole Stephens, 26; Bailey, MS
Maurice Antonio Johnson, 48; Meridian, MS and Rachelle Lea Ginn, 44; Meridian, MS

