Marvelous weather continues for the weekend

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It is Football Friday and we could not ask for a better forecast. We have been dealing with a week full of wonderful weather. That trend continues into the weekend. High temperatures are in the upper 80s for us on Saturday. Sunday brings us the return of the 90s that we can expect much of early next week.

I hope you all get out this weekend and enjoy our last few days in the upper 80s before more humidity and higher temperatures creep in next week.

