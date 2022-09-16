Mr. Marvin Paul Wolverton

Marvin Paul Wolverton
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEBASTOPOL: Services for Mr. Marvin Paul Wolverton will be held 3 pm, Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol with burial in the Gilmer’s Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 2 pm- 3pm service time at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol.

Mr. Wolverton, 80, of Fayetteville, AR died Friday, September 16.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Fayetteville, AR and also a longtime member and deacon of Sebastopol Baptist Church.

Survivors:

Wife of 56 years: Rachel Wolverton of Fayetteville, AR

1 Son: Steve Wolverton and wife Linda of Fayetteville, AR

2 Brothers: Don Wolverton of Union & Eddie Wolverton and wife Jane of Union

1 Sister: Mary Lang of Sebastopol

1 Sister in Law: Faye Wolverton of Philadelphia

1 Brother in Law: Ray Ezelle of Newton

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Wolverton was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Grace Wolverton; one sister, Lynette Ezelle and two brothers, Billy Wolverton and Harold Wolverton

Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bad wreck sends child and two adults to the hospital.
Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident
(L) Sierra Inscoe | (R) Carson Sistrunk
Nashville woman accused of murdering Rankin Co. man she met through social media
Makallie Durham
Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old
Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August...
3rd, 4th suspects charged in Meridian child’s death
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 15, 2022

Latest News

September 16, 2022: Penny Randall, Pageant Director, Miss Meridian & Miss New South, Program...
September 16, 2022: Penny Randall, Pageant Director, Miss Meridian & Miss New South, Program Oct. 15 at Lamar School
Both the Meridian City Council and Meridian Police Department have agreed on a plan that allows...
Meridian City Council approves security for Meridian Public School District
September 15, 2022: Autumn McMillan of ECCC talks about "Be Our Guest Night" in Decatur
September 15, 2022: Maria McLeod, Director of External Relations, East Central Community...
September 15, 2022: Maria McLeod, Director of External Relations, East Central Community College, full day of homecoming activities for Oct. 20