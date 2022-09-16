SEBASTOPOL: Services for Mr. Marvin Paul Wolverton will be held 3 pm, Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol with burial in the Gilmer’s Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 2 pm- 3pm service time at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol.

Mr. Wolverton, 80, of Fayetteville, AR died Friday, September 16.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Fayetteville, AR and also a longtime member and deacon of Sebastopol Baptist Church.

Survivors:

Wife of 56 years: Rachel Wolverton of Fayetteville, AR

1 Son: Steve Wolverton and wife Linda of Fayetteville, AR

2 Brothers: Don Wolverton of Union & Eddie Wolverton and wife Jane of Union

1 Sister: Mary Lang of Sebastopol

1 Sister in Law: Faye Wolverton of Philadelphia

1 Brother in Law: Ray Ezelle of Newton

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Wolverton was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Grace Wolverton; one sister, Lynette Ezelle and two brothers, Billy Wolverton and Harold Wolverton

