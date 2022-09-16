New Laud. Co. Sheriff’s Dept. building almost ready

The move to the new Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department could happen within the next two...
The move to the new Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department could happen within the next two weeks.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is working with the Board of Supervisors to set up a date for the public to take a tour of the new law enforcement complex on Sela Ward Parkway/22nd Avenue South.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the project is still on track. The new building will provide more room and a more efficient way of doing business. The department hopes to be able to move to the new location in the next two weeks.

Construction workers are putting the final touches on the new building which will house the Sheriff’s Department and courts.

