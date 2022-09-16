New Laud. Co. Sheriff’s Dept. building almost ready

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is working with the Board of Supervisors to set up a date for the public to take a tour of the new law enforcement complex on Sela Ward Parkway/22nd Avenue South.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the project is still on track. The new building will provide more room and a more efficient way of doing business. The department hopes to be able to move to the new location in the next two weeks.

“We are currently working with the Board of Supervisors to have an open house type of event so that the public will be able to come in and see what their sheriff’s department looks like. At one time the deputy officers were here in the front, having our investigators and our patrol and administration all in one location. Having the ability for the public to have easy access to come in for the needs that they have. We’re really excited about. It’s kind of like building a new house; it has been a journey.”

Construction workers are putting the final touches on the new building which will house the Sheriff’s Department and courts.

