No. 9 East Mississippi dominates Holmes

Duke Miller after a diving catch on 4th and long.
Duke Miller after a diving catch on 4th and long.(WTOK)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Number ninth ranked EMCC dominates Holmes in a 45-9 victory Thursday night.

EMCC was looking to make a statement in this game after a loss to Jones last week.

Former Neshoba Central quarterback, Eli Anderson, connects with former Philadelphia High School football player, Kadarius Calloway to score the first touchdown of the night.

To begin the second quarter Ethan Conner would score from four yards out to bring the Lions up 14-0.

Holmes would get on the board late in the second quarter but the Lions would lead into half up 21-3.

Anderson would continue to dominate in the game making 33 completions of 42 attempts and throwing for 300 total yards and four touchdowns.

EMCC beats Holmes 45-9. The Lions improve to 2-1 on the year.

EMCC will travel to Mississippi Gulf Coast next Thursday.

