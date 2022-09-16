No. 9 East Mississippi dominates Holmes

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Number ninth ranked EMCC dominates Holmes in a 45-9 victory Thursday night.

EMCC was looking to make a statement in this game after a loss to Jones last week.

Former Neshoba Central quarterback, Eli Anderson, connects with former Philadelphia High School football player, Kadarius Calloway to score the first touchdown of the night.

Former Rocket Eli Anderson connects with former Tornado Kadarius Calloway! Love seeing these local Philadephia kids making big plays at the next level 👏@WTOKTV @NeshobaFootball @Phila_Tornadoes https://t.co/jPGH1tu5YI — syd (@sydney_wicker) September 16, 2022

To begin the second quarter Ethan Conner would score from four yards out to bring the Lions up 14-0.

Holmes would get on the board late in the second quarter but the Lions would lead into half up 21-3.

Anderson would continue to dominate in the game making 33 completions of 42 attempts and throwing for 300 total yards and four touchdowns.

EMCC beats Holmes 45-9. The Lions improve to 2-1 on the year.

EMCC will travel to Mississippi Gulf Coast next Thursday.

