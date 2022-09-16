Rockets to receive 2022 state championship basketball rings on Friday

Neshoba Central will hand out their state championship rings on Friday.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2022 5A girls basketball state champions will receive their state championship rings on Friday before the Neshoba Central football game.

The rings will be handed out at 7 p.m. before the Rockets host Holmes County Central at 7:30 p.m.

The 2022 state champions were the first team in program history to have a completely undefeated season.

Head coach Jason Broom said, “We decided when you’re 33-0 you’ve got to go big. So the first couple of samples felt like it looked too much like a class ring so we went bigger and bigger. I know the coaching rings are huge and we sized it down a little bit for the girls but I think it will be very representative of what they accomplished this year. So it’s exciting that’s what- it’s that little piece of something to hold onto for the rest of their lives because the trophy will stay here at school. They get t-shirts and stuff like that but the ring is something they’ll have with them for the rest of their lives.”

