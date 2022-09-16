Summer returns after a taste of fall earlier this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You really can’t get much better than this weather especially if you are heading out to enjoy football Friday. We had a little taste of fall earlier this week but heat and humidity have returned to our area so you will want to dress light as you are heading out tonight. But nothing to fear this isn’t like last week and you will not need your umbrella as sunny and clear skies will dominate the evening.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and 90s in the coming days as we went through our “fake fall” tease and are now on our “second Summer” as temperatures and humidity continue to rise.

Tracking the Tropics: We are still tracking Tropical Storm Fiona which is expected to become Hurricane Fiona but in the middle of next week, we will continue tracking the system as it continues to make its way across the Caribbean. We are also tracking two possible areas of development in the Western Atlantic and Central Atlantic, both have low chances of development over the next 5 days.

