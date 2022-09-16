University Charter School first year of football

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The University Charter School is competing in their first year of varsity football.

Last season was the school’s first year competing in any varsity sports and football was bumped up to varsity this season.

“I’m a firm believer that the sky is the limit,” said head coach Sam Mosley who is a West Alabama alumni.

Most of this team has been playing together for the last three years at the junior varsity and middle school level. The Trailblazers sit at a 1-3 record in their first season of varsity football. Despite the losing record, this team has a lot of time to grow.

“Just a lot of effort,” said coach Mosley. “A lot of hustle. Execution at a high level. That’s been one thing we struggle with with our youth. Having three seniors is tough. Everybody else has had a lot of reps at varsity football. We’ve had four games worth. And executing at that high level is something we’re trying to work toward finishing out this year.”

Since the Charter School began in 2019 the team has already almost tripled in size. As this team continues to build from the ground up, it’s going to take time to develop but they are already knocking on the doors of making a statement.

Coach Mosley said, “We’re about 10 plays away from three and one. So we are right there it’s just we have to be able to make it happen when it counts and that’s been the main thing and from a mental side of it you know, the focus on every single play we’re working for or toward everyday in practice.”

Week two the Blazers got their first and only win of the season so far with a 16-6 victory over Fruitdale. Their only seniors on the roster are their three offensive linemen. Jeremiah Walker, Jaylin Pyles and Luke Goldmen who have been playing all over the field. But it’s the freshmen that are proving just how much depth is on this team.

“I believe we have a group coming through that’s really gritty, really tough, that can handle adjustments and do things,” said coach Mosley. “We’re just going to keep working them and see what happens in three years.”

The trailblazers are off this week but they do host Tuscaloosa academy next Friday at 7 in the evening.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.