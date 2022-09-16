WTOK founder honored by Miss. Association of Broadcasters

Robert F. Wright was a lifelong resident of Meridian, Mississippi, and in 1941 married Hazel Jude Williams, also a lifelong resident of Meridian. They had two children, Katherine Wright Smith (of Anniston, Alabama) and Robert F. Wright, Jr. (of Augusta, Georgia). Mr. Wright passed away in August, 1997, and Mrs. Wright passed away in December, 1999.

Prior to World War II, Mr. Wright worked as a National Bank examiner for Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. He enlisted in the United States Army in early 1943, received a commission following graduation from OCS, and served as a finance officer in Chicago and subsequently at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery.

In 1949, he and William B. Crooks, Jr., a lifelong friend, built and put on the air WTOK-AM Radio. Later, they built and put on the air WTOK-TV, which commenced broadcasting on September 25, 1953, the second television station to broadcast in Mississippi. Other than test patterns, the first programming aired on WTOK-TV was the 1953 World Series, fulfilling a commitment made to the Meridian community.

WTOK-TV initially broadcast from a Quonset hut adjacent to its broadcast tower on the mountain top just south of Meridian. By 1955 the studios and business offices of WTOKTV were moved (as a tenant) to the 3rd floor of the YMCA building in downtown Meridian. Shortly thereafter WTOK-TV purchased the YMCA building. Congressman G. V. “Sonny” Montgomery, who then owned an insurance agency and was then a State Senator, was one of several tenants in the YMCA building. The empty YMCA swimming pool was used for storage.

In the 1960s WTOK-TV remodeled the entire building, which it then completely occupied. The old YMCA basketball court on the second floor became the broadcast studios for the Station. It still operates from that location. Mr. Wright served as president of WTOK-TV until sold in 1981 to the Hobby Broadcast Group from Texas.

Mr. Wright served on the CBS Television Affiliates Board, and served as its president in 1968. He also served on the Board of the National Association of Broadcasters, and served as its president in 1973. Mr. Wright was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and served on the Vestry. He was a former member of the Meridian Kiwanis Club, the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, the Meridian Community Chest, where he once served as president, and the Navy League.

Working with U.S. Senator John Stennis, he was instrumental in bringing the Naval Air Station (McCain Field) to Meridian. He was a member of the Meridian Industrial Foundation and served as Chairman of the special projects committee which worked to establish the Lockheed plant in Meridian. He was a founding member of Timberlake Corporation in 1949, and loved to fish.