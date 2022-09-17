Appalachian State scores on final play, beats Troy 32-28

Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice (7) looks to pass against Texas A&M during the first...
Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice (7) looks to pass against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and Appalachian State pulled out a 32-28 victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday.

Brice drove Appalachian State (2-1) down the field before throwing incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 1:13 left in the game.

Appalachian State tackled Gunnar Watson on first down for a safety to get within 28-26 and took over at their own 47-yard line with 15 seconds left following the kickoff. Brice’s game-winning throw came on fourth-and-10.

Wide receiver Dashaun Davis staked the Mountaineers to a 7-0 lead with a 17-yard scoring strike to Christian Wells.

Watson had two 1-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter to give Troy (1-2) a 21-14 lead at halftime.

Brice completed 22 of 34 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Horn had five catches for 98 yards.

Watson completed 23 of 37 passes for 302 yards with one interception for the Trojans. Troy rushed for only 57 yards on 28 carries.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bad wreck sends child and two adults to the hospital.
Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident
The move to the new Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department could happen within the next two...
New Laud. Co. Sheriff’s Dept. building almost ready
(L) Sierra Inscoe | (R) Carson Sistrunk
Nashville woman accused of murdering Rankin Co. man she met through social media
A $10,000 Mega Millions prize, on a ticket for the July 15 drawing, was sold at Russell Chevron...
$10,000 Mega Millions prize still unclaimed
Makallie Durham
Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old

Latest News

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) runs back an interception for a touchdown against...
Young, No. 2 Alabama roll over Louisiana-Monroe, 63-7
Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) runs through Georgia Tech defensive linemen T.K....
No. 20 Ole Miss runs right through Ga Tech in 42-0 blowout
Clarkdale junior Ladonya Adams breaks through the pocket to run more than 90 yards for his...
Week 4 Football Friday scores
WTOK's Football Friday - September 16, 2022 - Part 1