Authorities: Membrane plant sets new record at Jackson’s main water treatment plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson released a press release on Saturday providing an update on Jackson’s main water treatment plant.

The City says that the membrane plant set a new record of 19.4 million gallons in a day, and the conventional plant increased production to 14.4 million gallons per day.

According to the press release, the O.B. Curtis Water Plant remained at a steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 87 psi.

“All tanks are currently maintaining good margins for overhead storage [and] onsite storage at the plant has remained stable. Pressure should be stable throughout the city,” the press release said.

The City says that work continued yesterday and into today to return raw water pump #4 to service. Raw water pump #2 will be installed after pump #4 has been in service long enough to assess reliability. The City says all pumps in the EQ basin are operational and operating at 100% capacity.

According to the press release, the City is also making progress at the J.H. Fewell Water Plant. High Service Pump #3 was repaired and is being tested to return to service.

The City says that a large group of Emergency Management Assistance Compact teams is supplementing the O.B. Curtis staff in addition to the assistance from the Mississippi Rural Water Association.

The governor announced on Thursday that the city’s state-imposed boil water notice was lifted.

