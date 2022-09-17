Community health fair and blood drive happening Saturday in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a communty health fair and blood drive Saturday.

The health fair will have about 10 vendors giving out health care information ranging from oral care, behavioral health and much more.

Ruth Sanders, the coordinator of the event, wants to stress to the community that your health and overall wellness should be your top priority.

“So, we are hoping that many will come out. Bring their children because they are not too young to realize that you age well if you start young. Knowing the importance of eating healthy, knowing the importance of taking care of your oral health, know what your blood pressure, your cholesterol and once you know these things you know that you need to do that in order to be healthy and to stay healthy,” said Sanders.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the event.

The community health fair and blood drive will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at El Bethel Missionary Baptist’s Church Life Center at 2300 State Blvd. in Meridian.

