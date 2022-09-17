Community rallies around motorcycle accident survivor, raises money for medical expenses

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Family and friends came together on Saturday to hold a benefit for a wreck survivor.

Nathan Savoie was hit head-on by a truck why riding his motorcycle in March, and many doctors expected he would die due to his injuries.

However, Nathan miraculously survived.

The benefit Saturday was put on to help pay off some of the medical debt to help Nathan on his road to recovery. A silent auction and raffles for a trip to Belize were given out.

Nathan’s family says the community outreach was overwhelming.

“I am overwhelmed by the love and support in this community,” said Karen Savoie, Nathan’s mother. “I am overwhelmed by the love and support in this community, family and friends. I cannot ever thank everyone enough for all the wonderful love and support they’ve given us.”

“I cannot believe how many people brought all these items to buy and the Belize trip,” said Nathan’s aunt Sheri Constant. “There are so many things for the community to help us with and everyone just came out and helped.”

The family says they would like to thank the first responders who showed up on the scene the day the accident happened.

