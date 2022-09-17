Farmers face challenges harvesting through excessive rainfall

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The excessive rainfall experienced across the Pine Belt has affected many people – especially the farmers.

Matthew Thornton, an extension agent county coordinator at the Forest County Extension Office, said that the crops should turn out just fine as long as the rainfall totals return to normal.

“It’s helping a lot of our hay producers get their last hay cuttings in; peanuts and cotton will be getting ready to come out of the field,” Thornton said. “So, I know they’re thankful for that.”

The owner of Mitchell Farms in Collins, Don Mitchell, said that the rainfall hasn’t stopped them from preparing for their annual festivities.

“Our pumpkins are doing okay, but we’ve got some that are kind of sick due to the excess rain,” Mitchell said. “Other than that, we’re weathering the storm pretty good.”

Mitchell Farms peanut production is also doing well despite the rainfall level, and they plan to resume their annual fall activities again this year.

