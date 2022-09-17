Farmers face challenges harvesting through excessive rainfall

mitchell farms
mitchell farms(mitchell farms)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The excessive rainfall experienced across the Pine Belt has affected many people – especially the farmers.

Matthew Thornton, an extension agent county coordinator at the Forest County Extension Office, said that the crops should turn out just fine as long as the rainfall totals return to normal.

“It’s helping a lot of our hay producers get their last hay cuttings in; peanuts and cotton will be getting ready to come out of the field,” Thornton said. “So, I know they’re thankful for that.”

The owner of Mitchell Farms in Collins, Don Mitchell, said that the rainfall hasn’t stopped them from preparing for their annual festivities.

“Our pumpkins are doing okay, but we’ve got some that are kind of sick due to the excess rain,” Mitchell said. “Other than that, we’re weathering the storm pretty good.”

Mitchell Farms peanut production is also doing well despite the rainfall level, and they plan to resume their annual fall activities again this year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bad wreck sends child and two adults to the hospital.
Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident
The move to the new Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department could happen within the next two...
New Laud. Co. Sheriff’s Dept. building almost ready
(L) Sierra Inscoe | (R) Carson Sistrunk
Nashville woman accused of murdering Rankin Co. man she met through social media
Makallie Durham
Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old
A $10,000 Mega Millions prize, on a ticket for the July 15 drawing, was sold at Russell Chevron...
$10,000 Mega Millions prize still unclaimed

Latest News

Richard Mordecai escaped from Alexander City CBF
Two inmates escape from Alexander City CBF
Authorities: Membrane plant sets new record at Jackson’s main water treatment plant
Michael Garrett, founder/executive director of Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis, was...
UPDATE: Children’s home director removed, replaced
Gabby Buford
7th grader with brain tumor returns to class at Northwest Rankin Middle School
WTOK's Football Friday - September 16, 2022 - Part 1