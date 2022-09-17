Game of the Week: Neshoba Central outlasts Holmes County Central

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central hosted Holmes County Central Friday night.

Before the game the Rockets got to celebrate the 2022 5A girls basketball state champions by handing out their state championship rings.

Neshoba Central would begin the the action but would be forced to punt early on. That would lead to a Holmes County Central take over.

The Jaguars would be stopped and forced to put from their own 5 yard line. With a high snap off the ball the Rockets would get the ball with in the red zone.

Rockets sophomore quarterback, Will Williams, connects with running back, Mehki Gaddis, to score the first touchdown of the game. Neshoba Central would miss the P.A.T. but would lead 6-0.

The Rockets would hold strong on defense and put a stop to Holmes County. Before the first quarter would expire, the Rockets would get back on offense.

Williams would hand the ball off to Mehki again for another Rocket touchdown. Neshoba Central would lead 13-0.

Holmes County would later respond and get on the board but the Rockets would outlast the Jaguars. Neshoba Central wins 23-13.

The Rockets improve to 2-2 on the season.

