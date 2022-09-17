Game of the Week: Neshoba Central outlasts Holmes County Central

Rockets running back, Mehki Gaddis, celebrates after scoring his second touchdown of the night.
Rockets running back, Mehki Gaddis, celebrates after scoring his second touchdown of the night.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central hosted Holmes County Central Friday night.

Before the game the Rockets got to celebrate the 2022 5A girls basketball state champions by handing out their state championship rings.

Neshoba Central would begin the the action but would be forced to punt early on. That would lead to a Holmes County Central take over.

The Jaguars would be stopped and forced to put from their own 5 yard line. With a high snap off the ball the Rockets would get the ball with in the red zone.

Rockets sophomore quarterback, Will Williams, connects with running back, Mehki Gaddis, to score the first touchdown of the game. Neshoba Central would miss the P.A.T. but would lead 6-0.

The Rockets would hold strong on defense and put a stop to Holmes County. Before the first quarter would expire, the Rockets would get back on offense.

Williams would hand the ball off to Mehki again for another Rocket touchdown. Neshoba Central would lead 13-0.

Holmes County would later respond and get on the board but the Rockets would outlast the Jaguars. Neshoba Central wins 23-13.

The Rockets improve to 2-2 on the season.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bad wreck sends child and two adults to the hospital.
Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident
(L) Sierra Inscoe | (R) Carson Sistrunk
Nashville woman accused of murdering Rankin Co. man she met through social media
Makallie Durham
Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 15, 2022
Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August...
3rd, 4th suspects charged in Meridian child’s death

Latest News

Northeast Lauderdale beats Forest 28-20 to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Tailgate: NE Lauderdale beats Forest on homecoming
University Charter School first year of football
UCS in their first year of varsity football is looking to leave a mark.
University Charter School first year of football
Stewart working at the Crimson Tide Sports Network
Current voice of Alabama Crimson Tide Football talks overcoming health struggles