Local church hosts community health fair and blood drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church hosted a community health fair and blood drive this Saturday.

The health fair and blood drive was organized to honor a fellow church member and to remind the public to always keep their health a top priority.

There were several different organizations at the health fair giving out information about oral care, behavioral health and even giving COVID vaccines.

Christopher Barnes, the Pastor at El Bethel Baptist Church, said its extremely important to let people know what resources are available in the community.

“If I could use what God says, ‘we are all in this together’. We have always been in this together and to have people to come together, work together to provide information and services, and that’s what we are supposed to be as Christians in Christ. We are supposed to be servants to one another so it’s just a pleasure to have other people being a service to people that need to be served in the community,” said Barnes.

The blood drive was in honor of fellow church member, Tracey Lynn Dancy-Daniels, who died due to complications of Lupus.

“Many people will remember Tracey as a teacher at Carver Middle School. She taught there for several years with Mr. Markham. She developed Lupus, when she was 27 years old. She needed a lot of blood going through her illness and that’s why this was dear to our heart to have the blood drive in memory of her so that other people going through the same thing would be able to get the blood that they need,” said Gloria Dancy,Tracey’s mother.

One Southeast Middle schooler who attended the health fair said learning healthy habits early in life is vital.

“It’s important to learn about it because when you grow older you will already have the knowledge to know not to do certain things and then it will help you out in life so people will not have to go the hospital for their health issues,” said Rekendra Heidelberg, an attendee.

El Bethel Baptist Church has held the community health fair since the early 2000s but stopped hosting the event due to COVID, so bringing back the event this year was extra special to the church family.

