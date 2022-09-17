Mississippi Children’s Museum here in Meridian hosted its very own Science Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi Children’s Museum in meridian hosted their own Science Saturday today where they were celebrating STEAM in conjunction with the Mississippi Science Festival. Science Saturday offered an inclusive environment for families to come out and meet with Mississippi’s leaders in steam and participate in educational and hands-on activities throughout the day.

We talked with marketing coordinator Rebecca Parker about how excited she is for people to come out to events like this.

“Events like this really bring it to life and they can experience it in a new way.”

The event was impactful for children as it helped demonstrate things that they may have been taught in school or at home. Also, if you did miss out on the event today the children’s museum will be hosting their Boo-Seum on October 22nd.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.