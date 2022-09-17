Summer coming back for one last punch

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We had a little taste of fall earlier this week, but summer-like temperatures and humidity are coming back for one last punch. Temperatures will be sitting in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the rest of the day today and the next week as well. Clear skies and passing clouds will help us heat up and the return of the humidity won’t help as feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s.

No rain is to be expected in the next couple of days.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fiona is making its way through the Caribbean and is expected to become a hurricane in the coming days. It isn’t expected to move into the gulf, but we will continue monitoring the system as it gains strength. We are also watching one other possible area of development in the central Atlantic, but the development possibility is low.

