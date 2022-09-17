Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall

By Quentin Smith and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A previous version of this story stated that the shooting took place at Dillard’s. That fact has been corrected.

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting occurred inside Northpark Mall Saturday afternoon after a female allegedly tried to steal from a popcorn store, police say.

The suspect, and subsequent shooting victim, was shot in the leg after allegedly pulling a gun on the owner of the popcorn store, explained Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers.

The owner, however, shot the female first in what looks to be a self-defense shooting. Her injury is not considered life threatening.

The owner of the popcorn store is now being interviewed by investigators who will decide if they will be charged.

The suspect was sent to the hospital and will be taken into custody.

The suspect is being charged with aggravated assault.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The move to the new Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department could happen within the next two...
New Laud. Co. Sheriff’s Dept. building almost ready
Clarkdale junior Ladonya Adams breaks through the pocket to run more than 90 yards for his...
Week 4 Football Friday scores
A $10,000 Mega Millions prize, on a ticket for the July 15 drawing, was sold at Russell Chevron...
$10,000 Mega Millions prize still unclaimed
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
‘Senseless violence’: 21-year-old college student found shot to death in car, police say
ABC News coverage of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will preempt Good Morning Meridian...
No Good Morning Meridian Monday

Latest News

Local church hosts community health fair and blood drive
Lance Cpl. Casey Casanova was killed in Iraq on May 2, 2008.
Camp Shelby museum to feature exhibit on Mississippi’s female Marine killed in Iraq
Dancers celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Pascagoula celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Festival Hispano
The benefit Saturday was put on to help pay off some of the medical debt to help Nathan on his...
Community rallies around motorcycle accident survivor, raises money for medical expenses
Local church hosts community health fair and blood drive
Meridian church hosts community health fair and blood drive