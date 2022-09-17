Tailgate: NE Lauderdale beats Forest on homecoming

By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale beats Forest 28-20 to improve to 3-1 on the season.

It was a special day for the Trojans as it was homecoming. The homecoming court was driven in cars on the field and the softball team held a special tailgate as they get ready for the alumni game in Spring 2023.

Forest got off to an early lead after long pass. Northeast quickly responded as quarterback Jase Jimison ran in for the score. The Trojans would quickly score again as Aaronyuon Johnson would power his way in for the touchdown.

Northeast Lauderdale gets a big win at home as they get ready to hit the road for the first time this season.

