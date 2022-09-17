Two inmates escape from Alexander City CBF
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for two escaped inmates from Alexander City CBF.
According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Mordecai and Terry Warren escaped custody around 10:10 a.m. on Sept. 17.
Anyone with information about these two inmates is encouraged to call the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 377-4922, or local authorities.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.