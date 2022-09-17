Week 4 Football Friday scores

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A look at the high school football scores after week four.

Enterprise beats Stringer 49-14.

Pascagoula beats Wayne County 21-14.

Choctaw Central beats Lake in overtime 12-6.

Newton County Academy continues to stay undefeated beating Wilkinson County Christian Academy 56-37.

Lamar picks up their first win of the season over PCS 31-26.

Calhoun Academy beats Kemper Academy 56-22.

Clarke Prep beats South Choctaw Academy 27-13.

South Choctaw beats McIntosh 22-21.

Quitman shuts out Kemper County 60-0.

Neshoba Central outlasts Holmes County Central 23-18.

Northeast Lauderdale beats Forest 28-20 on homecoming.

Newton County picks up their first win of the season beating Union 38-7.

Clarkdale stays undefeated picking up a win over Sebastopol 42-6.

Meridian gets their first win of the season beating Hattiesburg 31-6.

West Lauderdale dominates Southeast Lauderdale winning 47-6.

Russell Christian Academy beats Hillcrest Christian 38-20.

Patrician Academy beats Sparta Academy 41-0.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.