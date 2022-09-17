Week 4 Football Friday scores

Clarkdale junior Ladonya Adams breaks through the pocket to run more than 90 yards for his...
Clarkdale junior Ladonya Adams breaks through the pocket to run more than 90 yards for his first touchdown of the 2022 season to bring the Bulldogs up 14-0 over Ethel.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A look at the high school football scores after week four.

Enterprise beats Stringer 49-14.

Pascagoula beats Wayne County 21-14.

Choctaw Central beats Lake in overtime 12-6.

Newton County Academy continues to stay undefeated beating Wilkinson County Christian Academy 56-37.

Lamar picks up their first win of the season over PCS 31-26.

Calhoun Academy beats Kemper Academy 56-22.

Clarke Prep beats South Choctaw Academy 27-13.

South Choctaw beats McIntosh 22-21.

Quitman shuts out Kemper County 60-0.

Neshoba Central outlasts Holmes County Central 23-18.

Northeast Lauderdale beats Forest 28-20 on homecoming.

Newton County picks up their first win of the season beating Union 38-7.

Clarkdale stays undefeated picking up a win over Sebastopol 42-6.

Meridian gets their first win of the season beating Hattiesburg 31-6.

West Lauderdale dominates Southeast Lauderdale winning 47-6.

Russell Christian Academy beats Hillcrest Christian 38-20.

Patrician Academy beats Sparta Academy 41-0.

