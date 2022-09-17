Week 4 Football Friday scores
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A look at the high school football scores after week four.
Enterprise beats Stringer 49-14.
Pascagoula beats Wayne County 21-14.
Choctaw Central beats Lake in overtime 12-6.
Newton County Academy continues to stay undefeated beating Wilkinson County Christian Academy 56-37.
Lamar picks up their first win of the season over PCS 31-26.
Calhoun Academy beats Kemper Academy 56-22.
Clarke Prep beats South Choctaw Academy 27-13.
South Choctaw beats McIntosh 22-21.
Quitman shuts out Kemper County 60-0.
Neshoba Central outlasts Holmes County Central 23-18.
Northeast Lauderdale beats Forest 28-20 on homecoming.
Newton County picks up their first win of the season beating Union 38-7.
Clarkdale stays undefeated picking up a win over Sebastopol 42-6.
Meridian gets their first win of the season beating Hattiesburg 31-6.
West Lauderdale dominates Southeast Lauderdale winning 47-6.
Russell Christian Academy beats Hillcrest Christian 38-20.
Patrician Academy beats Sparta Academy 41-0.
