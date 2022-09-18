Bailey Haunted Firehouse set to return this month

By Tom Williams
BAILEY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Bailey Haunted Firehouse returns Friday, Sept. 30. The annual tradition has been a staple in the community for years, 14 to be exact.

“We’ve got everything from playgrounds to tunnels. You just name it, it’s going to be happening,” Bailey Fire Chief Stanley Lucky said.

Volunteers have been working on the project for weeks and they will have their opening night, full of fear and fright at the end of this month. If you’ve been before, then you might want to go again; it changes every year.

“It takes a lot of time and a lot of effort but it’s the best fundraiser we’ve ever done,” Lucky explained.

The tradition began years ago to raise money for the Bailey Volunteer Fire Department, but not as the haunted firehouse that it is today. It used to be the haunted forest, but now, it’s one unique experience.

“It takes 60 to 65 people every night. A lot of them aren’t actual members of the fire department, they’re just people that are kind enough to help us. We don’t have enough manpower to put it on by ourselves,” Lucky said.

The 14th annual Bailey Haunted Firehouse will run 7 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday through the month of October. It actually ends Nov. 4.

